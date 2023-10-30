DU confers Doctor of Laws degree on Bangabandhu

The Dhaka University authorities on Sunday conferred the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with posthumous Doctor of Laws degree.It was conferred in a grandeur special convocation at the university's central playground.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the degree on behalf of Bangabandhu while she addressed the event as convocation speaker.The programme started through a rally with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the Curzon Hall side to the venue at the playground.Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the function and handed over the degree to Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.The Music Department, Dance Department and Theatre and Performance Studies Department staged different cultural performance. Later on, a documentary on the profound relationship between the university and Bangabandhu was shown on giant screens.While showing the documentary, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was seen getting emotional, obstructing a few drops of unseen tears.Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal expressed unplumbed honour for Bangabandhu and described the reasons behind why the university authorities took the initiative to confer Bangabandhu with the degree.In his speech, Prof Kamal highlighted Bangabandhu's affection for the university even though he (Bangabandhu) was rusticated from the university in 1949."Although he lost studentship in this university, he maintained a deep relation with this university till his death," Prof Kamal said.He added, "On August 15 in 1975, Bangabandhu had planned to visit the Dhaka University. It could be a glorious day for the university. Unfortunately it didn't happen for national and international conspiracies."Today the Dhaka University itself is proud to honour Bangabandhu with the degree, he further said.Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the university authorities arranged the special convocation to confer Bangabandhu with Doctor of Laws degree out of their responsibility.Besides, Prof Akhtaruzzaman sought Prime Minister's attention to build the university's second campus as a research hub at the city's Purbachal."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has increased the honour and dignity of the university by being present in the convocation as the convocation speaker," the Vice-Chancellor added.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni delivered her speech as a special guest in the programme.Pro-VC Prof Samad focused on Sheikh Hasina's different journey --- from childhood to till now and from family life to political life.He also highlighted Sheikh Hasina's struggles at different times.Showing gratitude to the organisers, emotionally overcharged Sheikh Hasina said that she lost words to thank all for the honour shown to Bangabandhu through the convocation."Bangabandhu did not want to achieve anything for himself. Rather, he wanted to liberate the poeple of the country. And he worked for the development of the country," Sheikh Hasina said.Then she quoted lines from Bangabandhu's different historic speeches where he reinforced the need to develop the wartorned country."Following my father's dream, I want to build the country as it will stand tall on the world stage for its knowledge and science," she said.She requested teachers and students to keep putting effort to move the country forward.Reminding of the Dhaka University Order, 1973 which gave the university autonomy, Prime Minister said, "Bangabandhu worked so that the university could run independently."She further said, "Whenever any military dictator wanted to enter the campus, university students resisted. Dhaka University students were vocal in any political, social and cultural movement."Sheikh Hasina, also President of Bangladesh Awami League, reminisced memories on the DU campus even when she was a school girl.She said, "Relation with the Dhaka University was set long ago. When I was studying at Azimpur High School, I used to attend programme during the Education Movement in 1962 at Dhaka University. I attended rallies and processions on the DU campus when I was a student of Eden Mohila College too."At the end of her speech, the Prime Minister expressed desire to complete her unfinished Masters degree in the university."I have got many Doctor Degrees from various universities. But I would like to complete my unfinished degree in this university," she said.She ended her speech saying, "This is the University of my Heart."Thousands of teachers, students and alumni were present among others.