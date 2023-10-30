Fakhrul arrested in vandalism case

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was shown arrested nine hours after his detention by law enforcers on Sunday.Around 8:30pm, Md Faruk Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (media) of DMP, said Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station in connection with vandalism in the chief justice's residence.He was brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka in a white microbus at 8:09pm. He was then taken to the court cell.Detective Branch of police picked up Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka around 9:25am on Sunday.Lawyers for the BNP leader said they were preparing to seek bail for him. Police officers said they would seek permission to interrogate him in custody.On Saturday, clashes between Awami League and BNP activists started at Kakrail during rallies of the two main political camps in the country.A group of men vandalised the chief justice's home as police-BNP clash spread to other areas.Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been picked up for questioning and further action would be taken after that.Habibur said this while responding to questions from journalists at Rajarbagh in the city on Sunday afternoon after the funeral of deceased police Constable Amirul Islam Parvez.He said, "There buses were set on fire, arson attacks were made on traffic police boxes along with killing of a police constable. A total of 113 police members and many of them are in critical condition till now. You all saw how that violence occurred from the inside of a rally (BNP's grand rally in Naya Paltan area).""Many might have the connection to the incident there. In consideration of that, we are looking for them and bringing them for questioning. Our investigation is ongoing. We will arrest more according to the proof after the probe activities," he added.Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) launched drives on the houses of several senior BNP leaders in the city on Saturday night, following the violence at Naya Paltan that left two people, including a police constable dead.Police, both in uniform and plainclothes, cordoned off the Shahjahanpur residence of BNP's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas after 3:00am. Police, however, left the house as the BNP leader was not there at that moment.Earlier, police also conducted a drive at BNP's Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Minto's Gulshan residence around 12:00am, but he was not at home at the time. Later, they picked up his son Tajwar M Awal from the residence.Police also carried out drives at several BNP leaders' residences on Sunday morning. Police also conducted drives at BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury's Banani residence around 10:30am but he was not at home.Besides, police conducted drives at BNP's Joint Secretary Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal's homes at Lalmatia and Banani at 10:40 am and 11:43am respectively but the BNP leader was not there.Police also raided the house of BNP Executive Committee member Ishraque Hossain's Gulshan residence at around 11:00am but he was not there either.Pragati Insurance Ltd Chairman Syed M Altaf Hossain has been arrested by police. He was arrested from his Gulshan residence at about 12:45am today (Sunday). Gulshan Police Station's Inspector (Operations) Md Aminul Islam confirmed about the arrest.He said Altaf Hossain was shown arrested in an "old subversive case." His involvement in the incident of subversion was found. Altaf Hossain was sent to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Sunday morning.