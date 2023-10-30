BNP calls countrywide blockade from Oct 31 to Nov 2

BNP has announced a countrywide blockade for three consecutive days from October 31 to November 2.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the progrmme at a virtual press conference on Sunday.He said, "Protesting against the arrest of BNP leaders and activists and to press home their one-point demand this blockade will be observed on roads, railways and waterways."Rizvi said the blockade will be observed on October 31, November 1 and 2 across the country to register protest against the arrest of over 1,000 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, including party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.According to the press release, "From July 28 this year, 4 BNP mean were killed and more than 5,110 BNP leaders and activists were injured in attacks by police and Awami League terrorists across the country.""Almost 31,980 people have been accused in 442 cases, among which 5,310 BNP leaders have been arrested. Nine people were sentenced to death in 15 cases and more than 90 leaders and activists have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment," the press release added.Besides, more than 2,640 BNP activists have been arrested in the last 5 days and 45 false cases have been filed by the police and Awami League men.