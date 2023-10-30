Violence, arson attacks mark BNP's daylong hartal, 3 killed

At least three people died amid sporadic clashes, arson attacks and arrests during a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday.The leaders and activists were seen picketing in support of hartal in different parts of Dhaka city including Moghbazar, Shantinagar, Badda, Rampura, Purana Paltan, Mohammadpur, Jatrabari and Gulshan Link Road.Dhaka streets were empty during the observation of the 12-hour hartal, protesting the attack on BNP's grand rally at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday.Commuters reported a lack of public transport on the roads following a day of political violence that resulted in the deaths of two people including a policeman and dozens of vehicles burnt all across the capital.A large number of law enforcers from Police, RAB and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed at multiple important points across Dhaka to tackle any untoward incident. Meanwhile, activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies including Jubo League and Chhatra League were seen on the streets with party banners alongside the law enforcers.Miscreants set the local BNP offices on fire at Boikali in Khulna city and in Lalmonirhat district while BNP-Jamaat activists vandalized a car of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Itna upazila under Kishoreganj district.Since the start of the hartal in Sylhet, there have been incidents of police running back and forth with BNP and Jamaat workers at various places. Pickets detonated cocktails, vandalized buses, journalists' motorcycles and autorickshaws. Police arrested 7 BNP activists from these places.On Sunday (October 29) afternoon, BNP activists were involved in chases and chases with the police in at least five places in the metropolitan area. At various places, the strikers were chased away by the police when they tried to take out processions.In Lalmonirhat, AL activist Jahangir was killed in a clash between ruling party activists and BNP-Jamaat activists in Sadar upazila.Lalmonirhat Sadar police officer-in-charge Omar Farooq said that a clash broke out in Mahendranagar Khan Market area as AL activists tried to stop a BNP procession. The pickets fled after hacking Jahangir with sharp weapons.Jahangir was first taken to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital and then sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he died, said the OC.In Bogura, 45 people were injured while a child sustained bullet injuries during a clash between police and the BNP supporters during the shutdown.Witnesses said police obstructed a procession brought out by the BNP at Nababbari Road in the district town at 8 am. Police fired tear gas to disperse them.At least five people including district unit Chhatra Dal President Saidul Islam sustained bullet injuries during the clash.During Sunday's hartal, the city commuters faced acute problems as the hartal led to a scarcity of public transport with only a handful of vehicles hitting the roads in the capital.The long-route public transport services from the capital were halted despite prior announcement by bus owners that public transport would be operational amid the hartal.The bus terminals including Saydabad, Moakhali and Gabtoli were seen with busses remaining in the stations and many counters of the buses were found closed due to shortage of passengers during the hartal."We could not operate any bus till now as there are no passengers due to the hartal," said Md Borhan, a ticket master of Star Line transport.Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal bus owner's association president Abul Kalam said the number of buses operated from the terminal was fewer as the number of passengers was few.Few launches were operated in the Sadarghat Launch Terminal in Dhaka due to the passenger shortage.A Bhola bound launch named MV Greenline-3 was scheduled to start its operation from Dhaka Terminal at 8:00pm, but it did not launch its journey due to low passengers."Our management has decided not to start operation today (Saturday) due to low passengers. If we continue the operation with such passengers, it will be difficult to collect even the fuel cost," said, Maruf Rana, sales officer of Green Line Water Ways.Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority joint director Alamgir Kabir said one-third of lunches might stop operations on Sunday due to the hartal and to avoid incurring losses.Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan confirmed that rail communication at Kamalapur Railway Station operated normally.