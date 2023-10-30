EU concerned over death, political violence in BD

The European Union and its Member States in Dhaka expressed concern over the recent political violence and loss of lives in Bangladesh."The European Union and its Member States in Dhaka are deeply saddened to see the loss of life and violence on the streets of Dhaka - vital that a peaceful way forward for participatory and peaceful elections is found," European Union in Bangladesh (@EUinBangladesh) wrote in its Twitter on Sunday.Condemning the political violence, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post that the killings of a policeman and a political activist, as well as the incident of arson against a hospital are unacceptable.The violence against journalists and civilians is likewise intolerable, the post added while calling for calm and restraint on all sides.BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are observing a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal today. At least four buses were set on fire, and one person died as of now from those incidents in Dhaka.On Sunday, the United States said they would review all violent incidents that took place during today's political programs in Dhaka for potential visa restrictions.The violence against journalists and civilians is likewise intolerable, the post added while calling for calm and restraint on all sides.BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are observing a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal today. At least four buses were set on fire, and one died as of now from those incidents in Dhaka.On Saturday, two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into battlefields when BNP activists, law enforcers, and Awami League activists got into violent clashes.