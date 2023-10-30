SC directs lower court to complete trial against Destiny director in 1yr

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday directed the lower court to complete the trial proceedings by one year of the case filed against Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin and others on charges of embezzling more than Tk 22.57 billion through Destiny Tree Plantation Project (DTPP).The apex court also kept with the record an application filed by Destiny Group Managing Director seeking bail in the case.A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by Rafiqul.Advocate Md Moniruzzaman appeared for Rafiqul Amin while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the court proceedings.Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that a High Court bench this year rejected Rafiqul Amin's bail petition in the case. Later he filed an appeal petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC rejection order, he added.The ACC had on July 31 in 2012 filed two cases under Money Laundering Prevention Act with capital's Kalabagan Police Station against the Destiny officials.