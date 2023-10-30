Video
Bangabandhu Tunnel opens for traffic

Tk 1.48 lakh toll collected till 1pm

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 29: Bangabandhu Tunnel has collected an amount of Taka 1.48 lakhs in seven hours from 6 am to 1 pm on Sunday. The newly inaugurated Bangabandhu Tunnel was opened to vehicular traffic at 6 am on Sunday.

During the seven hours a total of 498 vehicles drove through the tunnel, the Toll Manager of the bridge told the journalists on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first underwater tunnel on Saturday.

Traffic movement remained low due to the ongoing countrywide hartal called by the opposition parties.
As many as 14 boxes have been set up at Anwara end to collect the toll.

Deputy Project Director of the Bangabandhu Tunnel, Md Abul Kalam Azad, said that the tunnel will remain open for vehicular movement 24 hours a day.

According to the Bridges Division, as many as 17,374 vehicles will cross the tunnel every day in the first year after the opening. Of these, 3,218 are heavy vehicles. In 2025, the number of vehicles passing per day will be 28,305.

A total of 12 categories of vehicles will be able to go through the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

The minimum toll for traffic movement in the tunnel has been set at Tk 200, and the maximum is Tk 1,000. Motorcycles or three-wheelers will not be allowed in the tunnel.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina crossed the Bangabandhu Tunnel with a 21-vehicle motorcade and paid a toll of Tk 4,000.




