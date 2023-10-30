Video
Anyone who promotes violence should be arrested: Momen

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said that any person who promotes violence in the country should be arrested immediately, no matter which country he belongs to.

Referring to the so-called "adviser to US President Joe Biden," the Foreign Minister said the US President Biden is not imprudent and would not have such an adviser. "I don't believe it."

"My personal position is that such a person who promotes violence should be arrested. I will talk to officials of the relevant department," he told reporters when his attention was drawn to Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy who introduced himself as an "advisor to the US president" and spoke at a BNP press briefing on Saturday.

Momen made these remarks after visiting the Central Police Hospital (CPH) to see injured police personnel on Sunday.
The foreign minister said the party activists who attacked police personnel should be ashamed. "It is very unfortunate. They should apologize publicly." Momen said such attacks on security personnel are not acceptable at all. "They (attackers) should be given exemplary punishment so that no one dares to repeat such attacks."

Talking about Arefy, the foreign minister said, "I don't believe it."

Introduced as an "advisor to Joe Biden," BNP leaders brought Mian Arefy to the party's central office in Dhaka and held a press conference where Arefy assured BNP and Jamaat of "support from US President Joe Biden to ensure regime change in Bangladesh."

On Sunday the US Embassy in Dhaka has said rumors of any movement of the embassy are completely "false and inaccurate." When the US Embassy's attention was drawn to a video, an embassy spokesperson said: "This gentleman does not speak for the US government and is a private individual."




