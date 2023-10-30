Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Journo Rafiq Bhuiyan injured in rickshaw  accident dies

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent


Journalist Rafiq Bhuiyan, who sustained injuries yesterday in a rickshaw accident at Segunbagicha in Dhaka, passed away on Sunday afternoon.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Birdem General Hospital, said BFUJ leader M Abdullah.
Bhuiyan was on his way to Jatiya Press Club from his Madartek house on Saturday afternoon. As he reached Segunbagicha, the rickshaw carrying him overturned.

Doctors at Birdem Hospital said that he had sustained a grave head injury and was bleeding profusely.
 
Rafiq Bhuiyan began his career in journalism in Chattogram, working for Dainik Samachar. Later, he moved to Dhaka and worked for various newspapers. He also published several newspapers. During his extended stay in Canada, he continued to be involved in journalism.  

Rafiq Bhuiyan was a former executive member of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and a permanent member of Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

His body has been kept at Samarita Hospital. He will be buried after his two sons return from abroad.
Born in Feni's Daganbhuiyan in 1951, Rafiq Bhuiyan left behind his sons, daughters, relatives, and numerous well-wishers.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC directs lower court to complete trial against Destiny director in 1yr
Bangabandhu Tunnel opens for traffic
Anyone who promotes violence should be arrested: Momen
Journo Rafiq Bhuiyan injured in rickshaw  accident dies
Make Loss and Damage Fund on climate change fully operational: PM
2 involved in killing Constable Parvez arrested: DMP chief
BNP’s attacks pre-planned: Quader
Sleeping helper dies, driver injured as bus set on fire in Demra


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft