Journo Rafiq Bhuiyan injured in rickshaw  accident dies

Journalist Rafiq Bhuiyan, who sustained injuries yesterday in a rickshaw accident at Segunbagicha in Dhaka, passed away on Sunday afternoon.He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Birdem General Hospital, said BFUJ leader M Abdullah.Bhuiyan was on his way to Jatiya Press Club from his Madartek house on Saturday afternoon. As he reached Segunbagicha, the rickshaw carrying him overturned.Doctors at Birdem Hospital said that he had sustained a grave head injury and was bleeding profusely.Rafiq Bhuiyan began his career in journalism in Chattogram, working for Dainik Samachar. Later, he moved to Dhaka and worked for various newspapers. He also published several newspapers. During his extended stay in Canada, he continued to be involved in journalism.Rafiq Bhuiyan was a former executive member of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and a permanent member of Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).His body has been kept at Samarita Hospital. He will be buried after his two sons return from abroad.Born in Feni's Daganbhuiyan in 1951, Rafiq Bhuiyan left behind his sons, daughters, relatives, and numerous well-wishers.