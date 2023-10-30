2 involved in killing Constable Parvez arrested: DMP chief

Police has arrested two persons in a case filed over killing of Constable Amirul Islam Parvez during a clash between law enforcers and BNP men in Fakirapool area of the capital on Saturday.Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said that arrested Shamin Reza and Md Sultan were directly involved in the killing of police Constable Amirul Islam Parvez during the clashes in the city's Fakirapool area on Saturday.The DMP Commissioner said this after attending the funeral of the deceased Amirul at Rajarbag Police Line in the capital on Sunday.