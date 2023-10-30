BNP’s attacks pre-planned: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday claimed that the attacks launched by the BNP during Saturday's mass rally and Sunday's countrywide hartal were pre-planned."The attacks launched by BNP were pre-planned. They have been preparing for these attacks for a long time and they did it," he said at a press conference held at the Awami League President's political office at Dhanmondi on Sunday evening.Quader also claimed, "There are similarities between BNP's attacks at various important places with the attempt to capture the Capitol Hill and some other aggressive activities in the USA."Alleging that the BNP has chosen a path of terror to foil the upcoming general election, he said, "While going on and on about their democratic movement, BNP was secretly preparing to implement the criminal ways of its politics." "They took time to return to their old ways and use their terrible politics. In time, they chose the ways to execute their planned conspiracy," Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said.He also claimed that the BNP challenged the law and order forces. "The attack on the Chief Justice's residence was an insult to the country's judiciary," he said.Quader said, "All of Saturday's brutal attack and killing of a policeman in broad daylight, the attacks, and the hospital fire took place on instruction from BNP acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman.BNP will try to commit such offences in future again along with its ally Jamaat."Calling on the BNP and Jamaat to leave the path of terrorism and return to democracy, the AL general secretary said, "BNP is involved in the conspiracy to seize power by any means. BNP-Jamaat alliance has once again indulged in brutal terrorist activities to disrupt the country's democratic process.""It does not believe in democratic ideals. They are destroying the fair and normal political environment in the country," he added.AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaq, Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Shajahan Khan, Kamrul Islam and Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, and joint general secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain and Ahmed Hossain were present at the press conference.