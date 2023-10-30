Video
Sleeping helper dies, driver injured as bus set on fire in Demra

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent


A bus helper was burnt to death and the driver injured after miscreants set fire to the vehicle in Dhaka's Demra area early Sunday. The incident took place at around 3:00am in Deila area under Demra Police Station of the capital.

The deceased was identified as Nazim, 18, the assistant to the bus driver and the injured is Rabiul Islam, 25, the bus driver. Quoting witnesses, police said the duo were sleeping inside the bus belonging to Achim Paribahan while it was set to fire.
Mohammad Jahirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Demra Police Station said, "It was learned that Nazim was the bus driver's assistant. The vehicle was parked on the roadside and the driver and his assistant were sleeping inside. Suddenly, the bus was set on fire by some miscreants in the early hours."

The injured driver is undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 17 per cent burn injuries, the OC added.

Nazim slept inside the bus in Demra before the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

In Demra's Paschim Deila area, arsonists set fire to the parked bus of Achim Paribahan, killing Nayem and injuring another helper Rabiul. Both were asleep when it was set on fire, locals said.

Al-Amin Khalifa, Nayem's uncle, told the Daily Observer that his nephew was just 20 years old. "I'm not sure how his family will handle this loss."  Nayem was from Barishal's Charmonai Union and was the eldest son of Alam Chowkidar and Parvin Begum. He had two younger brothers and a sister.

Al-Amin said, "We are ordinary people who work for our food. We stay out of politics. Why should we die? What will happen to Nayem's family now that he has passed away?"

He said Nayem's body would be taken to his home on Sunday for burial, after the police procedures. "I want justice for Nayem and compensation for the damages," he added.




