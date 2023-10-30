State Minister Zinatunnesa no more

RAJSHAHI, Oct 29: Valiant freedom fighter former State Minister Prof Zinatunnesa Talukder of Rjshahi, died of acute hear and lungs diseases at Evercare Hospital in the capital on Sunday morning, according to family members.She was 76.Prof Zinnatunesa is survived by two sons.From 1996 to 2001, Prof Zinatunnesa was State Minister for Primary and later for Mass Education for Women and Children Affairs under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.She was elected as an MP from women's reserved seat (Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj) in the 7th and the 9th parliament.In 2018, she was awarded Begum Rokeya Padak.Zinatunnesa took part in the Liberation War.She held important posts in Rajsahi city and district Awami League units.After namaj-e-janaza at Tikapara Eidgah ground in the Rajshahi city, she will be buried in Rajshahi Hetam Kha Graveyeard on Tuesday after Zuhr prayers.Zinatunnesa was a Professor Naohata Degree College at Poba, Rajshahi and led the Rajshahi chapter of Bangabandhu Parishad.