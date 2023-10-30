Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

State Minister Zinatunnesa no more

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 29: Valiant freedom fighter former State Minister Prof Zinatunnesa Talukder of Rjshahi,  died of acute hear and lungs diseases at Evercare Hospital in the capital on Sunday morning, according to family members.

She was 76.

Prof Zinnatunesa is survived by two sons.

From 1996 to 2001, Prof Zinatunnesa was State Minister for Primary and later for Mass Education for Women and Children Affairs under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She was elected as an MP from women's reserved seat (Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj) in the 7th and the 9th parliament.

In 2018, she was awarded Begum Rokeya Padak.

Zinatunnesa took part in the Liberation War.

She held important posts in Rajsahi city and district Awami League units.

After namaj-e-janaza at Tikapara Eidgah ground in the Rajshahi city, she will be buried in Rajshahi Hetam Kha Graveyeard on Tuesday after Zuhr prayers.

Zinatunnesa was a Professor Naohata Degree College at Poba,  Rajshahi and led the Rajshahi chapter of Bangabandhu Parishad.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC directs lower court to complete trial against Destiny director in 1yr
Bangabandhu Tunnel opens for traffic
Anyone who promotes violence should be arrested: Momen
Journo Rafiq Bhuiyan injured in rickshaw  accident dies
Make Loss and Damage Fund on climate change fully operational: PM
2 involved in killing Constable Parvez arrested: DMP chief
BNP’s attacks pre-planned: Quader
Sleeping helper dies, driver injured as bus set on fire in Demra


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft