Six dengue patients die, 1,818 hospitalised
Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 81
|
Six dengue patients died and 1,818 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.
On September 20, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on September 2.
"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1300-mark as the authorities recorded 1,333 dengue deaths between January 1 and October 29 this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. �BSS
Latest News
Most Read News
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft