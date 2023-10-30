Video
Six dengue patients die, 1,818 hospitalised

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Six dengue patients died and 1,818 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.

On September 20, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on September 2.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1300-mark as the authorities recorded 1,333 dengue deaths between January 1 and October 29 this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.    �BSS



