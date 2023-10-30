Visiting Indian surgeon performs live laparoscopy surgery in DMCH

In a remarkable display of medical expertise, Prof Dr C Palanivelu, a distinguished Indian physician, performed a live laparoscopic surgery at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). This exceptional surgical procedure took place on Friday, coinciding with the 17th International Surgical Congress in Dhaka, organized by the Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh.Dr Palanivelu, a recipient of the esteemed BC Roy Award, the highest honour for medical professionals in India, has been at the forefront of medical innovation by integrating artificial intelligence into his surgical practices for the past seven years.Speaking to this correspondent, Dr Palanivelu expressed his satisfaction with the successful surgery at DMCH, ensuring the patient's prompt recovery. However, he voiced his concern regarding the inadequate treatment facilities at DMCH, which often result in patients receiving care while lying on hospital floors.He emphasized the need for Bangladeshi doctors to adapt to emerging medical technologies, advocating for knowledge sharing between medical professionals from India and Bangladesh to benefit patients on both sides of the border.Dr Palanivelu, a two-time recipient of the prestigious Fellowship ad Hominem of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, UK, proposed that the implementation of initiatives like public-private partnerships and knowledge transfer could significantly enhance the treatment of patients in Bangladesh suffering from various digestive diseases.The live laparoscopic surgery performed by Dr Palanivelu not only showcased the advancement of medical science but also underscored the importance of international collaboration and technological integration in modern healthcare. His call for improved treatment facilities and knowledge sharing resonates with the broader medical community, offering hope for better healthcare outcomes for patients in Bangladesh.