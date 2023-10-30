BNP’s attacks in hospital barbaric: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP's attacks on hospital, pedestrians, journalists, police and other public establishments in the name of movement is barbaric as like assault of Israeli and Pakistani occupation forces."BNP and Jamaat were silent after the killing of about 800 Palestinians through recent Israeli airstrikes in a hospital in Gaza. BNP's yesterday's attack on hospital was similar to Israeli attacks," he said while exchanging views with reporters in his office at secretariat here.Recalling Pakistani armed forces attack in Razarbagh police line in 1971, the minister said, BNP-Jamaat burnt down over 20 ambulances which never happened in Bangladesh by any political party in the country's history."He said BNP unlashed terror at different places of Dhaka city including Kakrail, Bijoynagar and Fakirapole areas, killing a police man and injured many members of the law enforcing agencies, 21 journalists and torching about hundred public transports.The information minister said BNP also swooped attack on residence of the Chief Justice (CJ) which never happened in the country's 52-year history.The chief justice is not a political person but an institution, he said adding BNP has the history of kicking on the door of the CJ's chamber, which proved that they have no respect to judiciary.Condemning the attacks on journalists, the minister said they (journalists) were covering the news of BNP. Heinous attack on them is tantamount to gagging media and the culprits will be brought to book, he said.Ruling out the claim of BNP secretary general, the minister said, slain Shamim Mia was not a Jubo Dal leader and his family denied Fakhrul's statement saying Shamim was not involved in any politics."Doctors said Shamim Mia died of a cardiac arrest, which means BNP is lying," the minister said.Hasan Mahmud said the government allowed BNP to hold the rally Saturday in their preferred place as part of its good wishes to uphold the democratic gesture. But, it is sheer true that BNP didn't change its character, he regretted.Hasan Mahmud said the law enforcers were forced to take step to curb the vandalism of unruly BNP activists. �BSS