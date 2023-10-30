JU BCL to protest BNP-Jamaat hartal

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Jahangirnagar University Unit on Sunday protested on BNP-Jamaat hartal, attacks at various places, torched on buses and anarchies across the country.Leaders and activists of JU unit Chhatra League brought out a protest procession at around 3:30pm from the university's transport yard and ended at central Shaheed Minar premises through a short rally.Addressing the rally, JU BCL President Aktaruzzaman Shohel said, "BNP-Jamaat has already created a chaotic situation across the country.