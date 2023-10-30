Video
Ctg city traffic near normal despite hartal

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 29: Traffic in Chattagram city remained normal during the hartal called by BNP and Jamaat on Sunday, even though long-distance buses did not operate.

City streets are unusually quiet, with fewer people around. However, private cars, autorickshaws, ambulances, pickups, and buses were seen plying.

BNP leaders and activists have not been on the streets, and as of filing this report, there was no report of picketing. BNP's city office is also closed.

There is a significant police presence in front of Kazi Deuri Nasiman Bhavan, but no sign of BNP leaders or activists. Nor of Jamaat.

Zahidul Karim Kochi, a former senior leader of the city committee of BNP, said, "All BNP leaders and workers are in Dhaka for a central programme, so there's no one here for the hartal. Nevertheless, the strike is proceeding peacefully."

Meanwhile, the city's offices, courts, banks, and schools are operating as usual.

Law enforcement members have deployed in different parts of the city.

Mohammad Shahjahan, joint general secretary of Chittagong Road Transport Owners' Group, said, "Buses are running to Hathazari from Newmarket, and local vehicles are also in operation, though less frequently."

"However, long-distance buses are halted, primarily because people are apprehensive about violence", he added.

Liaquat, a minibus driver said, "Even during the strike, we have to go out to earn our wages."

In a show of support for the hartal, Jamaat-Shibir leaders and members led a procession in the city earlier in the day.    �UNB




