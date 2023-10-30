Janaza of constable killed in BNP-police clash held

The namaz-e-janaza of the slain constable Md Amirul Islam Parvez was held on Sunday afternoon at Shaheed SI Siru Mia auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines.Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mustafizur Rahman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional IGP and Special Branch Chief Md Monirul Islam, Additional IGPs, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman, other police officers, colleagues and relatives of the deceased participated in the janaza.Constable Md Amirul Islam, was killed during Saturday's clash between law enforcers and BNP men in the capital's Fakirapool. �BSS