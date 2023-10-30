Women still living in a men’s world

Women still living in a men’s world

Do women find it easy nowadays or do they still face the same old discrimination just in a new form? While societal progress suggests that women have gained more rights and opportunities over the years, underlying prejudices persist. Feminism is often used as a slang to demean women whenever they try to ask for equity anywhere. What we fail to understand men and women are built differently and women are not asking for equality but equity. Equity refers to providing women the same platform as men without any resistance. In simpler terms, women need to be seen as human beings with intelligence and talents who are as good as men to improve their condition and bring positive changes in the world as well.An equal platform with similar opportunities as men still seems a myth for women as we could not even ensure menstrual leave for women in most organizations and something as basic as pregnancy leave is looked at as a drawback in a woman's career. Not to mention that in Bangladesh a little over 10% of schools have separate toilets and 53% of students have knowledge about menstrual hygiene.Moreover, adolescent girls still miss school during menstruation and over 30% of girls do not have access to menstrual products like sanitary napkins. On the other hand, availing maternity leave is considered to be a major drawback for a woman to excel in her professional life. If we just look around, we will find many women from our known circle who were exempted from a job or even not given a job because they were pregnant no matter how capable they were for the position. Unfortunately, in a country where the legal age of marriage for girls is 18 years, they cannot complete their education due to pregnancy as students who are to be mothers have to drop out due to low attendance.If concerns about operational disruptions were paramount, one would wonder how countries with large economies, such as Japan and Indonesia, have managed to institutionalize provisions for menstrual leave. Furthermore, several nations, including Sweden, Canada, and Germany, offer paid maternity leaves, an indication of their commitment to fostering a balanced and inclusive society.The mentioned challenges, though common, represent only a fraction of the myriad hurdles women confront. Beyond these, women continue to endure other societal pressures and threats such as eve-teasing, being objectified, the perilous dowry system, and the menacing shadow of domestic violence. It's disheartening to think that, in addition to these, women are also subjected to countless derogatory remarks and behaviors merely based on their gender. This overwhelming set of challenges lends credence to the sentiment that women often feel they are navigating a world designed primarily for men's convenience and dominance, rather than an egalitarian society where both genders are meant to progress hand in hand.The writer is a Research Associate, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University