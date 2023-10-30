Stabilise capital market by CMSFs

Capital market of Bangladesh continues to remain in its early stage ofdevelopment. The market is passing through a period of extreme volatility, uncertainty, and crisis. All the stakeholders seem not acting in proper manners. The movement of stock prices fails to adequately reflect the changes happening in thereal economy and most of the occasion the trend of stock does not reflect the business prospects of the company. The small investors are worse victims of the situation. More importantly, the problem of the capital market appears to be not one of mereinefficiency, but one which is associated with the deeper malaise of misgovernance (Probe Committee Report 2011).The authorities take various measures to address such problems in other countries. One of these successful steps isthe formation of Capital market stabilization funds (CMSFs).As CMSFs in many other countries operate enormous funds injected by the governments and regulators. Their trading behavior is often considered as a kind of government policy preference toward stocks market and has attracted attention from market participants, both individual and institutional investors.Moreover, the CMSFs are smart investors and can earn a lot in some specified stocks even though it is not their objective to gain profit. Investors, most of whom are uninformed and unsophisticated retail investorsencourage by the CMSFs' "success" may follow to right direction ignoring the tactic misinformation and manipulation of the market manipulators.These institutions also go for direct purchase of some strategic stocks to stabilize the market. Therefore, different from general institutional investors, the trading preference or behavior of CMSFs may play a more important role in guiding other investors' decisions and thus affect the stock price formation process.Regarding investment in stocks, CMSFs would not optimize asset portfolios purely based on stock performance. In contrast, CMSFs should pay much more attention to the potential risk of their portfolios, especially when they want to keep their large positions for a long time, as their funds are injected by the government or indirectly transferred from. It is unsustainable if CMSFs may suffer great losses since their main objective is to stabilize the stock market. Therefore, to avoid massive loss, CMSFs would be more intended to purchase and hold stocks with smaller future crash risk during the post-crash period. Moreover, as a special kind of institutional investor, CMSFs have more advantages in hiring highly skilled fund managers and are able to gather more information about firms' fundamentals. Therefore, CMSFs should be more capable of detecting firms with lower future crash risk.Bangladesh capital market is yet to attain the much-neededmaturity and collapsedat leasttwice. The debacle is primarily because of manipulative activities and the mad rush of a huge number of ignorant investors and above all the failure of the regulators. On the other hand, companies listed on the stock market have huge amounts of money in their long undistributed dividends. Considering the gravity of the situation, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued the 'Capital Market Stabilization Fund Rules, 2021' in exercise of the powers conferred by section 33(1) The Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969 (Ordinance No. XVII of 1969) to stabilize the capital/ securities market through liquidity support and also performs as a perpetual custodian of cash and stocks in favor of the investors as received by transferring unclaimed and undistributed cash or stock dividend, non-refunded public subscription money, and unallotted rights shares from the issuer of listed securities.CMSF may use the resources to stabilize the capital market ensuring liquidity support to the market by buying and selling of listed securities, making investment in other securities, providing loan to market intermediaries, lending and borrowing of listed securities and settlement of investors' claims.According to rules, a maximum of 40% of the cash balance of the CMSF may be used for direct buying and selling of listed securities, at least 50% of the cash balance of the fund shall be used for providing loan to market intermediaries for refinancing as margin loan, and a maximum of 10% of the cash balance of the fund may be used for investment in other securities such as fixed deposits, government securities, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and so on.In 2022, CMSF introduced a closed-end mutual fund called ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Fund worth Tk100 crore, with CMSF contributing Tk50 crore to the fund.CMSF mandated to provide market intermediaries with loans at low interest rates to increase liquidity in the capital market. It has also provided the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) with Tk225 crore in several phases for investing in the secondary market.CMSF may be more innovative than issue of mutual funds as experts hope CMSF will lead in strategic investment to correct the market.CMSF loan is cheaper for brokers and merchant banks, as they have to pay 9% or more against the loans they take from commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions.According to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the CMSF board will decide the interest rate, which will be at the higher end of the three-month average of fixed deposit receipt (FDR) rates.By taking loans from CMSF, brokerage firms and merchant banks will be able to invest in the capital market and can also provide margin loans to their clients.For investing CMSF loans in their own portfolios, brokerage firms and merchant banks should only invest in "A" category shares for five consecutive years.Brokerage firms and merchant banks can also provide margin loans to their clients as per their margin loan policies.CMSF is working to protect the interests of investors and build an efficient capital market. CMSF acts as a custodian of cash and stock on behalf of investors obtained by soliciting and distributing cash or stock dividends from listed securities issuers, money of unpaid public subscriptions and transfer of unallocated right shares.Their activities were not unchallenged. The central bank has asked the listed banks to deposit unclaimed dividends into the central bank's account in line with a provision of the Bank Companies Act, 1991 instead of CMSF as per subsection 2 of section 35 of the Bank.The Banking Companies Act has the legal obligation of depositing unclaimed dividends into the account of the central bank.The question was which regulator will oversee the settlement of overdue dividends etc. Finally, the dispute has been resolved with the direction of the Ministry of Finance, CMSF will look after the matter as reported.The history of regulators or commissionshave few success stories in Bangladesh. CMSF took possession of unpaid dividends and stock for transferring to the owners / investors and successors. Investors who invested many years ago are now receiving their long-overdue dividend(s). In some circumstances, after 33 to 35 years of investment, the Investors are now receiving their dues.CMSF is a new regulator in the stock market with a very important responsibility. CMSF has already proven its' ability to serve the stock market beyond the knowledge of the citizens. I firmly believe that the activities of CMSF will bring about positive change in the capital market.After successful on-going action of settlement of stock and dividend and good governance, CMSF may fucus their authority, knowledge and expertiseto undertake strategic investment in stock and undertake other measures to bring confidence in the market.The writer is a Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission