Lessons from Venezuela for Bangladesh’s path to general elections

The political landscape in Bangladesh is currently marred by escalating tensions and unrest as the nation inches closer to its general elections in early 2024. The latest incident on October 28th serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of affairs. During an opposition-organized mass assembly, which called for the resignation of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the situation took a violent turn, resulting in the tragic deaths of one police officer, one protester and leaving hundreds injured. This event not only highlights the volatility of the political climate of Bangladesh but also underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the deepening crisis.Drawing parallels with Venezuela's recent history provides a compelling context to understand and navigate the complex political dynamics in Bangladesh. Venezuela, once entrenched in a similar quagmire of political strife and division, has shown that it is possible to move from discord to dialogue, from confrontation to cooperation.Venezuela's journey from a state of deep political division to a point of constructive dialogue is a testament to the power of strategic negotiation and international cooperation. The pivotal moment in Venezuela's political journey came with the signing of partial agreements between the government and the opposition Unitary Platform in Barbados. These agreements, focusing on promoting political rights, electoral guarantees, and the protection of national interests, set a precedent for collaborative efforts in updating the electoral registry, conducting audits, and inviting international observers. Importantly, both sides agreed to respect the work of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and recognize the results of the 2024 elections. This was a significant step towards ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process. This breakthrough was not an overnight occurrence; it was the culmination of persistent efforts, compromises, and the willingness to prioritize the nation's stability over partisan interests. Besides, this noteworthy development occurred after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro elevated their countries' relations to an all-weather strategic partnership in September 2023.This alliance underscored China's unwavering support for Venezuela's sovereignty and stability, and its opposition to external interference. This external support played a crucial role in the subsequent political negotiations in Venezuela.Bangladesh, currently in the throes of pre-election tensions, can derive valuable lessons from Venezuela's experience. A major impediment in Bangladesh's path to resolving its political crisis is the opposition's insistence on the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a prerequisite for free and fair elections. This demand has created a deadlock, stalling any progress towards a resolution. In contrast, the Venezuelan opposition's approach did not hinge on President Maduro's resignation prior to the elections. Instead, they focused on establishing a framework that would ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. This strategic shift away from rigid preconditions facilitated the opening of dialogue channels and set the stage for meaningful negotiations.The approach adopted by the Venezuelan opposition underscores the importance of flexibility and pragmatism in political negotiations. For Bangladesh, this implies a need to move away from absolutist demands and towards a more nuanced approach that prioritizes the integrity of the electoral process. By doing so, political parties can create an environment conducive to genuine democratic engagement, where the focus is on building a robust and trustworthy electoral system rather than on immediate political victories.International involvement and facilitation played a critical role in Venezuela's negotiation process. The presence of representatives from various countries and organizations with Norway acting as the facilitating country added credibility and structure to the dialogue. This external involvement helped to maintain a level of impartiality and accountability, ensuring that the agreements reached was respected and implemented. Bangladesh could benefit significantly from a similar model of international mediation, where impartial actors can help guide the conversation towards constructive outcomes, reducing the likelihood of unilateral decisions that could exacerbate tensions. In Bangladesh, the ruling party and opposition are caught in a cycle of hostility, exacerbated by external pressures including visa restrictions imposed by the United States and call for free and fair elections from the European Union and other Western countries. This international concern, while indicative of the global community's interest in Bangladesh's democratic health, also adds layers of complexity to the internal political dynamics. However, these external pressures could potentially be harnessed as catalysts for dialogue, much like the situation in Venezuela where international engagement and mediation played a crucial role in bridging divides.Another notable aspect of Venezuela's path towards resolution was the involvement of all stakeholders in enhancing the electoral process. Measures such as updating the electoral registry and conducting comprehensive audits were instrumental in building trust in the system. For Bangladesh, adopting similar practices could go a long way in addressing concerns about electoral integrity and fostering confidence among voters and political parties alike.The political crisis of Bangladesh calls for dialogue, mutual concessions, international facilitation, and a shared commitment to strengthening democratic institutions. By drawing lessons from Venezuela's experience, Bangladesh has the opportunity to chart a course towards a more inclusive and representative general election. This journey, though arduous, is essential for the nation's democratic evolution and the welfare of its people. The path to a free and fair electoral process may be complex, but it is a journey worth undertaking for the sake of Bangladesh's democratic integrity and stability.The writer is geopolitical Analyst, Strategic Thinker and Editor at geopolits.com