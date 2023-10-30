Video
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:23 AM
Home Countryside

Passing-out parade of TRC held in Khulna

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 29: A passing-out parade marking the closing training ceremony of 56th trainee recruit constable (TRC) of new entry 840 cops of 16 districts was held on parade ground of Police Training Centre (PTC) at Shiromony under Khanjahan Ali Police Station in the district on Sunday.

Additional IGP (Crime & Operations) Md Atiqul Islam attended the parade as the chief guest.

The chief guest congratulated the new entry cops and urged them to show their outstanding performance in the service relating to people's security and prosperity in the future.

Addressing the newly inducted cops on the occasion, he urged them to establish themselves as worthy cops by applying their education from the training in their future professional lives.

Earlier, the chief guest reviewed the smartly turned-out parade and took a salute at the march past.  He also distributed trophy among Zahid Hasan for his outstanding performance in academic subject and Modhusudan Sutradhar Shuva for his best performance in all subjects.

Terming BD police is one of the discipline law forces, he said, they will perform their duties with utmost sincerity and integrity during professional period.

Service quality of BD Police is recognized globally at UN missions, he said, adding that BD police now a role model to control terrorism and militancy.

The parade was witnessed, among others, by Commandant of PTC Md Nisharul Arif, DIG of Khulna Range Moinul Haque and high government officials, freedom fighters and family members of trained cops.



