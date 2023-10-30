141 fishermen nabbed for defying Hilsa ban

A total of 141 fishermen were arrested for defying Hilsa fishing ban in separate drives in four districts- Barishal, Chandpur, Noakhali and Sirajganj, in two days.BARISHAL: A mobile court sentenced 43 fishermen to various terms of imprisonment for defying the ban and hunting Hilsa in Barishal in the last 24 hours. At the same time, around Tk 1 crore 12 lakh worth of nets have been seized from them.Nasir Uddin, assistant director of the Fisheries Department, confirmed the matter at 10:30 am on Saturday.According to the Fisheries Department, 59 mobile courts were operated out of 137 operations in the division on Friday. And about 5,73,700 meters of illegal nets have been seized in these drives. The market value of the seized net is Tk 1,11,85,500.The seized Hilsa has been distributed to various orphanages and old-age homes. Besides, the goods seized from them were sold at auction and income of Tk 86,100 was shown.CHANDPUR: A total of 88 fishermen, in separate drives, along with current nets and mother Hilsa were arrested from the Meghna River in the district during the last 24 hours for defying the ongoing 22-day ban on Hilsa fishing.Sadar Upazila Task Force, Haimchar Upazila Task Force and Naval Police conducted the drives in the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Naval Police Station Md Kamruzzaman said a total of 88 fishermen were arrested along with 672kg of Hilsa, 26 fishing boats and five lakh meters of illegal current nets during the drives in the Meghna River of the district.The mobile courts sentenced 25 fishermen to different terms of jail. Among them, 10 juvenile were released as they were minor and rests of the 53 fisherman were sent to jail with a case, the OC added.The government has imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling, storing and transporting Hilsa to ensure safe spawning of the Mother Hilsa during its peak breeding period.The seized nets were destroyed and the seized Hilsa has been distributed among the orphans and poor people in the area.NOAKHALI: Three fishermen were arrested in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday for defying the on-going Hilsa fishing ban.At the same time, a total of 1,000 meters of current net and a fishing boat were also seized from their possession.Naval Police and Hatiya Upazila administration jointly conducted drives in different areas in the Meghna River on Friday, and arrested three fishermen for catching the fish violating the government ban.Later on, a mobile court led by Hatiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suraiya Akhter Lucky sentenced the trio to five days of simple imprisonment.The jailed fishermen are: Monir of Burirchar Union, and Rahim and Yusuf of Jahajmara Union in the upazila.UNO Suraiya Akhter Lucky confirmed the matter, adding that suxh drives will continue in the upazila.SIRAJGANJ: Seven fishermen were arrested for catching Hilsa in the Jamuna River in the district on Thursday.Later on, a mobile court led by Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate SM Roqibul Hasan on Friday morning sentenced four of the arrested fishermen to seven days of simple imprisonment and fined three others Tk 5,000 each.Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Anwar Hossain said, a total of 70,000 meters of illegal current net and 19kg Hilsa were also seized during the drives.