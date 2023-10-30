Two found dead in Moulvibazar, Mymensingh

Two men including an elderly one were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Mymensingh, on Friday.KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a man from behind of a hospital in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The deceased was identified as Samir Mia, 42, son of Imtiaz Mia, a resident of Shatiji Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.According to police sources, locals saw the body of the man was fallen down behind a hospital in Mokam Bazaar area under the upazila in the evening and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.The deceased's family members said Samir Mia was an alcoholic.It is primarily assumed that he might have died because of drinking excessive alcohol.Shamshernagar Police Outpost In-Charge Shamim Akanji confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken after investigation.GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from Gouripur Upazila Health Complex in the district on Friday.The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.It was known that the man had been staying at Gouripur Railway Junction and did not talk to anyone. On October 20 last, members of Gouripur Railway Police Outpost rescued him in critical condition and admitted to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex.Later on, the man died at the hospital on Friday while undergoing treatment there for the last seven days.Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur Police Station Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.