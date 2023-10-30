Erosion by Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra, Gangadhor continues at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 29: Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra and Gangadhor rivers are eroding living houses, installations and croplands in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.With water recession, erosions by these three rivers have appeared alarmingly in the upazila. Turning points of the rivers are experiencing strong flow of current, causing the unabated erosion.According to local sources, houses, bamboo bushes, betel nut gardens, mosques, temples and croplands are being devoured. In sighting moments, these are going into the river beds.In the last 15 days, about 25 living houses were embedded by the Gangadhor River in Torirhat, Kamartari, and Jalirchar villages of Kochakata Union in the upazila.Victims included Iman Ali, Abdus Salam, Saidur, Saifur, Ichhia Bewa, Abdul Mazid, Somed Jalal, Abdul Motaleb, Kashem Mia, and Ziar Uddin.A sluice gate of the Water Development Board (WDB) has been under the erosion threat in Kamartari Village.The way the WDB is dumping geo-bags, the sluice gate is likely to get disappeared anytime.Ballaverkas Union's Majipara Village has already been devastated by the Gangadhor. The Shankakosh River is also eroding Saatana Village at the same union.In this village, 22 houses belonging to Abdul Kuddus, Mashiur, Mafijul, Ariful, Shahidul, Shafiqul, Mizanur, Sakina Begum, Mazeda Begum, Abdul Hakim, and others have been eroded. A mosque has been devoured.Mandaltari Government Primary School, Saatana Jam-e-Mosque and one Moktob are under threat.Rayganj, Bamondanga, Berubari, Kaliganj, Nunkhawa and Ballaverkas unions have been devastated by the Dudhkumar. Dudhkumar continues erosion for the whole year.In the last seven days, it eroded houses of Maidul, Mahabur, Noor Islam, Delwar, Rafiqul, Rashedul, and Hafizur of Bhater Hailla Village of Char Bolorampur at Ballaverkas Union.In Fander Char at the same union, Noor Alam, Ismail Hossain, Mozammel Haq, Ishaq Ali, Porbot Mia, Reajul Islam, and Moydan Ali have lost their houses.In Nunkhaya Union's Boalmari, the Dudhkumar eroded houses of Padma, Monu, Nakul, Veem, Kartik, Babita Rani, Asor Uddin, Foysal, Moslem, Baburam, and Char Nunkhawa's Hurmuj, Chand Mia, Santosh, Asmat, Hamid, Hanif, Abul Hossain, Shahidul, Bepari Char's Ayub Ali, Saiful Islam, Nazrul Islam, Kador Uddin, Fazlu Mia, Ershad Ali, Surujjaman, Moju Mia, and Shahin Alam. A total of 45 houses have been eroded.In a detached manner, the Brahmaputra is carrying out destruction in Pakhiura, Balarhat, Chouddaguri and Narayanpur unions.After losing houses, victims have taken shelter in others' houses. Some ones are leaving their living areas for other places. Vast croplands are going into the river bed.Victim people are passing days in uttered hardship.Victims like Ishaq Ali, Porbot Ali, Reajul Islam, Kador Uddin, Fazlu Mia, Ershad Ali, Surujjaman, said, "We no longer can stay in the face of the erosion. After losing all, we have got to path. We can't go anywhere. We are passing sleepless night in tension."Sub-Divisional Engineer of the WDB-Rangpur Ismattoha confirmed the erosion by these rivers.Rapid protective measures are taken in the areas under erosion threat, he added.He further said, permanent erosion prevention work is going on.