KISHOREGANJ, Oct 29: Senior Advocate Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan Mannan of the district died on Saturday evening. He was 64.
After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in the district.
He left behind his wife, one brother, one sister, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Kishoreganj District Bar Association President Sahidul Islam Shahid and General Secretary Aminul Islam Ratan expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family.
