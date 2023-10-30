Two minors drown in Noakhali, Bhola

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Bhola, in two days.NOAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.The incident took place in Ward No. 7 under Char Clerk Union of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Naima Sultana, 3, daughter of Shekanta Hossain, a resident of Bhandari Market area under Ward No. 5 in the union.According to the deceased's family members, Naima along with her family members went to visit her grandfather's house at Ward No. 7. The child then slipped into a pond next to her grandfather's house at noon while she was playing on its bank.Later on, the family members rescued her and took to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Md Iqbal, 2, son of Md Shahin, a resident of Bheduria area under Dhaligournagar Union in the upazila.According to the deceased's family members, the child was playing on the yard when his mother was performing Salah inside of the house. At one stage, the child slipped into a pond adjacent to the house and drowned there.Realising his absence, relatives started looking for the child and found him floating on water.He was then rescued and taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.