Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Noakhali, Bhola

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Bhola, in two days.
 
NOAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The incident took place in Ward No. 7 under Char Clerk Union of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Naima Sultana, 3, daughter of Shekanta Hossain, a resident of Bhandari Market area under Ward No. 5 in the union.

According to the deceased's family members, Naima along with her family members went to visit her grandfather's house at Ward No. 7. The child then slipped into a pond next to her grandfather's house at noon while she was playing on its bank.

Later on, the family members rescued her and took to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Iqbal, 2, son of Md Shahin, a resident of Bheduria area under Dhaligournagar Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, the child was playing on the yard when his mother was performing Salah inside of the house. At one stage, the child slipped into a pond adjacent to the house and drowned there.

Realising his absence, relatives started looking for the child and found him floating on water.

He was then rescued and taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Passing-out parade of TRC held in Khulna
141 fishermen nabbed for defying Hilsa ban
Two found dead in Moulvibazar, Mymensingh
Erosion by Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra, Gangadhor continues at Nageshwari
Obituary
Two minors drown in Noakhali, Bhola
Four electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Panchagarh
Appeal for help!


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft