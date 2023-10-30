Four electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Panchagarh

Four people including a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Narayanganj and Panchagarh, in two days.KISHOREGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in Nikli Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Zaman, 18, son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Boropukurpar Village in the upazila.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nikli Police Station (PS) Md Sarwar Jahan said Zaman came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working at an under construction building, which left him critically injured.He was then rescued by locals in a critical condition and taken to Nikli Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: Two workers were electrocuted and two others injured in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Babul Mia, 42, son of Sahed Ali, hailed from Radhakanaiya area under Fulbari Upazila in Mymensingh District, and Sohag, 26, son of Bagon Ali, a resident of Panch Kopat area of South Aicha PS in Bhola District.The injured persons are: Khorshed and Shahid.According to local sources, five workers were working to repair a pipe line of a dredger in Rupganj Upazila of the district in the morning. At one stage, four of them came in contact with live electricity when they tried to welding an iron-made pipe, which left them critically injured.The injured were rescued by locals and taken to a nearby private hospital, where the physicians declared Babul and Sohag dead and shifted the two injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies.Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday.The incident took place in Debnagar Ganipara Village of the upazila at around 1 pm.The deceased was identified as Omar Farukh, 15, son of Moshibul Islam, a resident of the same area. He was a ninth grader at Boda Mainaguri High School in the upazila.Omar came in contact with a live wire at around 1 pm when he tried to repair the electrical connection of their water pump while bathing, said Tentulia PS OC Abu Sayed Chowdhury. He was critically injured at that time.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital.However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.