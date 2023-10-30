Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Appeal for help!

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Oct 29: A housewife of day-earning family in Kandipur Village at Dhopakhali Union in Dhonbari Upazila in the district is suffering from kidney disorder.

China Begum, 39, is a mother of three children. She was educating her children. But after being affected by kidney disease, their education has been suspended.

She is wife of Jomsher Ali. She has been suffering from kidney disease since 2019.

Her elder daughter is running her honours second year while the younger one is in HSC second year. Due to family hardship her son stopped education, and he is now running a day-earning work.

Their family land has been sold to treat China Begum. Now they are living in a small house on 15 decimal land.

Her husband Jomsher Ali said, "I have sold all of my belongings to treat her. Now I have been all lost. Both of her kidneys have got damaged. Doctors said, it will cost over Tk 30 lakh to transplant two kidneys. It is not possible to manage this big amount of money. So I seek assistance from rich men to treat her."

For assistance: China Begum, Account No- 8804101020660, Pubali Bank, Bhaighat Branch, Dhonbari, Tangail; personal bKash and Nagad No-01707317051.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Passing-out parade of TRC held in Khulna
141 fishermen nabbed for defying Hilsa ban
Two found dead in Moulvibazar, Mymensingh
Erosion by Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra, Gangadhor continues at Nageshwari
Obituary
Two minors drown in Noakhali, Bhola
Four electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Panchagarh
Appeal for help!


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft