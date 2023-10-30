Appeal for help!

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Oct 29: A housewife of day-earning family in Kandipur Village at Dhopakhali Union in Dhonbari Upazila in the district is suffering from kidney disorder.China Begum, 39, is a mother of three children. She was educating her children. But after being affected by kidney disease, their education has been suspended.She is wife of Jomsher Ali. She has been suffering from kidney disease since 2019.Her elder daughter is running her honours second year while the younger one is in HSC second year. Due to family hardship her son stopped education, and he is now running a day-earning work.Their family land has been sold to treat China Begum. Now they are living in a small house on 15 decimal land.Her husband Jomsher Ali said, "I have sold all of my belongings to treat her. Now I have been all lost. Both of her kidneys have got damaged. Doctors said, it will cost over Tk 30 lakh to transplant two kidneys. It is not possible to manage this big amount of money. So I seek assistance from rich men to treat her."For assistance: China Begum, Account No- 8804101020660, Pubali Bank, Bhaighat Branch, Dhonbari, Tangail; personal bKash and Nagad No-01707317051.