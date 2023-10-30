Video
Home Countryside

Manpower crisis hits Kamalganj Social Service Office

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 29: Manpower crisis is halting activities of Kamalganj Upazila Social Service Office in the district.

Only six employees are working in the office against approved 14 posts. Due to eight vacant posts including officers, they are hiccupping to carry out official works. Service seekers are becoming victims.

Important services, such as adult allowance, widow allowance, handicapped allowance, technical training, microcredit service are handled by this office. These activities are going on in slow pace due to the manpower crisis.

The social  service office has no social service officer. This post is being acted  by Sreemangal Upazila Social Service Officer Md Soheb Hossain Chowdhury.

The assistant officer post has been lying vacant for a long time. Other six vacant posts included office assistant-cum-computer operator-1, union social worker-1, technical trainer-2, messenger-1, and night guard-1.

Upazila Social Service Officer (additional charge) Md Soheb Hossain Chhowdhury confirmed the slow pace activities of the office.

Deputy Director of the Social Service Office-Moulvibazar Md Habibur Rahman said, the manpower crisis is not only in the Kamalganj Upazila Office, but also in all other upazila offices in the district.

"I have informed the matter to the authorities concerned. I hope, the problem will be solved soon," he maintained.




