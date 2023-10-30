Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Ghoraghat

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Oct 29: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Feroz Kabir, 26, son of Hafizar Rahman, a resident of Kadim Nagar area under Ghoraghat Municipality.Police and local sources said Feroz hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in Kadim Nagar area under Ghoraghat Municipality in the morning following a family dispute while his family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members saw his hanging body and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Officer-in-Charge of Ghoraghat Police Station Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.