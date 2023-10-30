Chinese FM says path to Biden-Xi meeting 'not smooth'

BEIJING, Oct 29: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the path to a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden was "not smooth", state media reported as the top diplomat wrapped up a rare visit to Washington.
Wang met with Biden and other senior US officials this week, with both sides agreeing on Friday to set up a meeting between the leaders next month.
Biden has invited Xi to San Francisco in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at a time of tense relations between the two powers. Xi has not yet confirmed he will come.
Wang on Saturday told the audience at a Washington event hosted by the Aspen Strategy Group that "both sides hope to stabilise and improve bilateral relations as soon as possible and agreed to work together toward a San Francisco summit between the two heads of state," state news agency Xinhua reported. �AFP
