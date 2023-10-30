Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern thrash Darmstadt on Neuer's return

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

BERLIN, OCT 29: Hat-trick hero Harry Kane scored a goal from inside his own half as Bayern Munich thrashed promoted side Darmstadt 8-0 on Manuel Neuer's return to Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Kane lobbed goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen from the centre circle to score Bayern's fifth and his second as Bayern tore Darmstadt apart on a rollercoaster afternoon for the champions.

"I looked up and I could see the keeper was off his line," explained Kane, adding that "the most important thing was to get the win".

"I'm going home a very happy man today," said veteran goalkeeper Neuer, who made his first appearance after almost a year out with a broken leg.

Yet Neuer's return began in the worst possible way for Bayern.

In a game which saw three red cards before half-time for the first time in Bundesliga history, Joshua Kimmich was the first to go for an early bath.

The Bayern midfielder was sent off for bringing down Marvin Mehlem in front of goal after he lost the ball too easily.
"It was a stupid red card and I'm very annoyed," said Kimmich, who will now miss Bayern's clash with Borussia Dortmund next weekend.

Darmstadt's hopes of a famous win were dashed just 17 minutes later, when Klaus Gjasula was given a somewhat harsh red card for tripping Bayern's Konrad Laimer on the edge of the area.

The visitors then went down to nine men just before half-time after Matej Maglica was sent off for an almost identical challenge on Kane.

Leroy Sane had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the break, but Bayern burst out of the blocks in the second half with seven goals in 25 minutes.

Kane finally broke the deadlock with a low header form close range, before Sane doubled the lead with a tap-in moments later.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Barca to investigate alleged racial abuse of Vinicius in Clasico
Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern thrash Darmstadt on Neuer's return
Bellingham brace earns Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona
Chelsea slump again as Nketiah shines for five-star Arsenal
Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d'Or with Bonmati set to win women's award
Netherlands demand 'bigger nation' status after new WC shock
New Zealand's Ravindra hails 'beauty of cricket' despite defeat
Shuvo leads Sylhet to first victory in NCL


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft