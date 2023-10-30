Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern thrash Darmstadt on Neuer's return

BERLIN, OCT 29: Hat-trick hero Harry Kane scored a goal from inside his own half as Bayern Munich thrashed promoted side Darmstadt 8-0 on Manuel Neuer's return to Bundesliga action on Saturday.Kane lobbed goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen from the centre circle to score Bayern's fifth and his second as Bayern tore Darmstadt apart on a rollercoaster afternoon for the champions."I looked up and I could see the keeper was off his line," explained Kane, adding that "the most important thing was to get the win"."I'm going home a very happy man today," said veteran goalkeeper Neuer, who made his first appearance after almost a year out with a broken leg.Yet Neuer's return began in the worst possible way for Bayern.In a game which saw three red cards before half-time for the first time in Bundesliga history, Joshua Kimmich was the first to go for an early bath.The Bayern midfielder was sent off for bringing down Marvin Mehlem in front of goal after he lost the ball too easily."It was a stupid red card and I'm very annoyed," said Kimmich, who will now miss Bayern's clash with Borussia Dortmund next weekend.Darmstadt's hopes of a famous win were dashed just 17 minutes later, when Klaus Gjasula was given a somewhat harsh red card for tripping Bayern's Konrad Laimer on the edge of the area.The visitors then went down to nine men just before half-time after Matej Maglica was sent off for an almost identical challenge on Kane.Leroy Sane had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the break, but Bayern burst out of the blocks in the second half with seven goals in 25 minutes.Kane finally broke the deadlock with a low header form close range, before Sane doubled the lead with a tap-in moments later. �AFP