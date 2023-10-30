Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bellingham brace earns Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Bellingham brace earns Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

Bellingham brace earns Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

BARCELONA, OCT 29: Jude Bellingham's stunning double snatched Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback victory at Barcelona in his first La Liga Clasico on Saturday.

The England international, who has started his Madrid career in remarkable goalscoring form, unleashed a rocket into the top corner from distance after Ilkay Gundogan had sent hosts Barcelona ahead at the Olympic Stadium.

Bellingham then fired home a second in stoppage time from close range to silence Barcelona fans and reach 10 goals in the top flight this season.

Barcelona hit the woodwork twice and had the better of the game but Bellingham, La Liga's top goalscorer, is in unstoppable form and inevitably made his mark in his first Clasico.

Bellingham's brace sent Madrid to the top of La Liga, ahead of Girona on goal difference, with both teams four points ahead of Barcelona in third.

"I love these comebacks, it played with my heart a little bit (but) they're always so fun to play in," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

"We didn't give up and I'm so happy I could do it."

Bellingham didn't waste time celebrating his equaliser, keeping a cool head and quickly preparing to re-start the game, in search of the eventual winner.

"He seems like a veteran... the goal to level it totally changed the game," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said of his 20-year-old match-winner.

"What was surprising today was his shot, he's always arriving in the box, today he scored a stupendous goal from in front of the area."

Bellingham has now scored 13 goals in 13 games for Real Madrid across all competitions.

"He can get to 20 or 25 goals, because he has started very well," added Ancelotti.

Barcelona could not believe the points had slipped out of their hands after a strong performance.

"The summary is simple, we had 60 very good minutes where we scored a goal, they had 20 to 25 minutes and they scored two," said coach Xavi.

"I think Madrid's victory today is unjust... they were much more efficient than us, that is the big difference."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Barca to investigate alleged racial abuse of Vinicius in Clasico
Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern thrash Darmstadt on Neuer's return
Bellingham brace earns Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona
Chelsea slump again as Nketiah shines for five-star Arsenal
Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d'Or with Bonmati set to win women's award
Netherlands demand 'bigger nation' status after new WC shock
New Zealand's Ravindra hails 'beauty of cricket' despite defeat
Shuvo leads Sylhet to first victory in NCL


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft