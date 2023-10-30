Bellingham brace earns Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

BARCELONA, OCT 29: Jude Bellingham's stunning double snatched Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback victory at Barcelona in his first La Liga Clasico on Saturday.The England international, who has started his Madrid career in remarkable goalscoring form, unleashed a rocket into the top corner from distance after Ilkay Gundogan had sent hosts Barcelona ahead at the Olympic Stadium.Bellingham then fired home a second in stoppage time from close range to silence Barcelona fans and reach 10 goals in the top flight this season.Barcelona hit the woodwork twice and had the better of the game but Bellingham, La Liga's top goalscorer, is in unstoppable form and inevitably made his mark in his first Clasico.Bellingham's brace sent Madrid to the top of La Liga, ahead of Girona on goal difference, with both teams four points ahead of Barcelona in third."I love these comebacks, it played with my heart a little bit (but) they're always so fun to play in," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV."We didn't give up and I'm so happy I could do it."Bellingham didn't waste time celebrating his equaliser, keeping a cool head and quickly preparing to re-start the game, in search of the eventual winner."He seems like a veteran... the goal to level it totally changed the game," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said of his 20-year-old match-winner."What was surprising today was his shot, he's always arriving in the box, today he scored a stupendous goal from in front of the area."Bellingham has now scored 13 goals in 13 games for Real Madrid across all competitions."He can get to 20 or 25 goals, because he has started very well," added Ancelotti.Barcelona could not believe the points had slipped out of their hands after a strong performance."The summary is simple, we had 60 very good minutes where we scored a goal, they had 20 to 25 minutes and they scored two," said coach Xavi."I think Madrid's victory today is unjust... they were much more efficient than us, that is the big difference." �AFP