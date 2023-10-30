Shuvo leads Sylhet to first victory in NCL

Shamsur Rahman Shuvo struck his 21st first class century as Sylhet Division registered its first victory in the 25th National Cricket League (NCL), crushing Rangpur Division by an innings and 26 runs at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Sunday.In NCL's Tier-1 Shuvo's 160 off 252, featuring 15 fours and two sixes, guided Sylhet to 415 before being all out in their first innings. The score was enough to seal the deal as they didn't have to bat second time in the game.Wicket-keeper Tawhidul Islam hit 62 and captain Zakir Hasan made 42 to complement Shuvo's knock.Fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed (5-50) and Abu Jayed Rahi (4-42) shared nine wickets to skittle Rangpur out for 159 in their first innings. Sylhet however enforced a follow-on and successfully executed their plan to secure the victory in innings margin.Rangpur fared little better than the first innings but still were bowled out for 230 in their second innings with Myshkur Rahman scoring highest 36.Rahi took three while Rejaur Rahman Raja and Nabil Samad picked up two wickets apiece.The another Tier-2 game between Dhaka Division and Dhaka Metro ended in a draw due to inclement weather at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.No game was possible in the first three days and when the outfield finally was prepared for the game on the final day (day four), Dhaka declared the first innings on 133-1 with Rony Talukdar making 77 and Abdul Mazid hitting 55. Dhaka Metro were 49-4 before the bails were drawn.Dhaka Division however remained unbeaten in the league so far after three matches.Chattogram Division and Barishal Division won their respective matches in NCL Tier-2 in the third round.Chattogram beat Rajshahi by nine wickets at Sylhet Academy Ground while Barishal handed Khulna its first defeat, securing a seven-wicket victory at Shaheed Chandhu Stadium in Bogra.Thanks to Sabbir Hossain's 123, Rajshahi amassed 309 before being all out but Chattogram took a handsome 128-run lead after being bowled out for 437 in their first innings. Mominul Haque made team-high 88.Rajshahi couldn't fare well in the second innings too as they were bundled out for just 182, setting 57-run target for Chattogram to win the game.Irfan Hossain took 5-62 while Nayeem Hasan who took three in the first innings, added four in the second innings. Chattogram however lost one wicket to reach the target.Due to their batters' insipid batting, Khulna were wrapped up for 142 in the first innings, which decided the course of the game.Moin Khan made 76 as Barishal put up 221 before being all out in the first innings, taking a 79-run lead.Thanks to Soumya Sarkar's 96, Khulna piled up 225 but could set just 147-run target for Barishal, which they gunned down with ease, losing three wickets. �BSS