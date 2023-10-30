Video
It's very unlike Bangladesh: Shakib

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan lamented their poor batting performance, saying that the batting performance they demonstrated in the ICC Cricket World Cup is not Bangladesh-like.

His comment came after Bangladesh's crushing defeat to Netherlands, a team which is trying to find its feet into the International Cricket.

"We have been poor with the bat all tournament and this is as bad as it gets," Shakib told the broadcaster after their 87-run defeat to the Dutch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"Throughout the tournament we have been struggling, I don't know what's on the players' minds. It's very unlike the Bangladesh team."

Bangladesh were expected to win this match and also were favourtie when they bundled out Netherlands for 229, a score looked easier to chase in a pitch that suited the Tigers more than the Dutch.

But their poor batting led the downfall as they were bowled out for just 142 to concede their fifth straight defeat in the tournament.

Shakib however held poor fielding responsible also, saying that they should have bowled out Netherlands below 200. Bangladesh dropped Dutch captain Scott Edwards twice early in his innings in the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman. Edwards hit 68 to help Netherlands propel past 200.

 "I thought we bowled really well but we were sloppy in the field. We should have restricted them to 160-170 from the position we were in," Shakib said.

Shakib said it's tough to motivate themselves after such a disappointing performance but still he wants to finish on high, winning the last three matches.

"There is more cricket to come and we have to pick up ourselves and I know it's hard but we have to try to finish the tournament on a high."

The Kolkata's Eden Gardens were filled with Bangladesh fans, as the city was very close to Bangladesh. However, some fans booed Shakib after he was dismissed for 5.

Shakib was similarly booed by the fans in Mirpur when he came for training with his childhood mentor Najmul Abedin Fahim ahead of the match against Netherlands.

But he had no grudge over the fans, saying: "The fans have been supporting us through our ups and downs."

Scott Edwards, the Netherlands skipper, was over the moon after their second victory in the tournament. He believes their hard work paid off.

"I was sort of speaking to a couple of guys and we thought that if we could get somewhere around 220+, we would have a chance," Edwards said.

"The bowlers have been brilliant. Probably a bit of everything. The system has been getting better in Netherlands. We have had a good 18 months. We feel like we are putting the work in and we are getting some of those rewards.

We spoke at the start of the tournament about giving us a chance at the semis and that looks tricky but that'll remain out goal."     �BSS




