Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:20 AM
Home Business

Khulna-Mongla Rail line to boost country’s economy

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 29 - Khulna-Mongla Rail Line will speed up the pace of economical development of the country enhancing the connectivity among India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the Khulna-Mongla Rail line on November 11 as the construction work is about to end.

The construction work of 5.13 kilometers long Rail line on Rupsha river was 100 percent completed while 99.5 percent has been completed from Fultala Station to Mohammadnagar Station, said Arifuzzaman, Project Director of Khulna-Mongla Rail line Project, adding that the remain works will be completed by October 31.

The construction work of 91 kilometer long Fultala-Mongla double Rail line is being completed with a cost of Taka 4,260.89 crore. Besides, the project has nine platforms, 107 small bridges and nine underpasses.

After the Awami League government returned to state power in 2009, the Khulna-Mongla Rail line project had been approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on 21 December, 2010 and the project was taken jointly by the Governments of Bangladesh and India.

Khulna-Mongla Railway root, it will help to play a vital role for the development of economy of country's south-western region after opening, said Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to Journalists during his visit in Khulna on October 14.

He also said, connectivity between Bangladesh with India, Nepal and Bhutan will be enhanced and the three foreign countries will get benefits during export and import of products in a fewer cost by using the Rail line.

Investors, exporters and importers are waiting to invest with a view to raising their business, he added.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, President of Greater Khulna Unnyan Sangram Somonnay Committee said today, in respect of business perspective, the production cost will be minimized remarkably in mills and factories of south-western region as the raw materials can be transported through railway with lower expense than earlier. Ultimately retail price of products will be decreased.  

Mongla Port, the second largest port of Bangladesh, will be the main route for rail and maritime trade in the south-western region.

As a result, the country's economical growth rate will be increased and investors will invest for new business without any doubt, he added.




