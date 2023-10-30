Huawei posts business results for first 3 quarters in 2023

Huawei announced its business results for the first three quarters of 2023 today. During this period, Huawei generated CNY456.6 billion in revenue, with a year-on-year increase of 2.4% and a net profit margin of 16.0%."The company's performance is in line with forecast," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "I'd like to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing trust and support.Moving forward, we will continue to increase our investment in R&D to make the most of our business portfolio and take the competitiveness of our products and services to new heights. As always, our goal is to create greater value for our customers, partners, and society.