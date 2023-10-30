NRBC Bank’s net asset value rises in 3rd quarter

NRBC Bank PLC said in its quarterly financial statement that the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share has increased to 16 taka 47 paisa in the third quarter, which was 15 taka 11 paisa in the same period last year.This marks a 9 pc growth in the bank's Net Asset Value within a year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) have raised from 14 taka 71 paisa to 15 taka 94 paisa per share uniformly.According to an unaudited financial report presented during the 173rd Board meeting, the company's EPS stood at 1.137 paisa per share in the third quarter of the financial year (July 23 to September 23). On the other hand, EPS increased to 56 paisa, says a press release.As per consolidated calculations, the company's EPS was Tk. 2.40 during a nine-month period (January 23 to September 23). It was Tk. 6.58 during the same period in the previous financial year. For the current fiscal year's nine months, EPS is 1 Taka 1 Paisa.As of September 30 of the current fiscal year, the Net Asset Value stands at 1,365 Crore Taka, which was 1,252 Crore Taka in the same period last year, marking an increase from 1,219 Crore Taka to 1,321 Crore Taka.By the end of September 2023, the Bank's deposits have increased by 20.43pc, reaching 18,214 crore taka compared to 15,124 crore taka in the previous year.The amount of loans increased by 18.73p rising to 15,112 crore taka from the previous 12,728 crore taka in September of the previous year.The chairman of the Bank, S.M. Parvez Tamal, presided over this Board Meeting. Directors of the bank A.M. Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, A.K.M. Mostafizur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Independent Director Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Abu Esrar, Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, DMD and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib were also present in the meeting.