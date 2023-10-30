ONE Bank signs an agreement with Astra Airways

ONE Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with Astra Airways Ltd (Air Astra) Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, Head of Marketing and Sales of Astra Airways Ltd (Air Astra) and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Under this Agreement, ONE Bank Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card Holders & Employees of ONE Bank Limited will get 10pc Discount on Domestic Flights Booking. High officials of both the organizations were present on this occasion, says a press release.