Monday, 30 October, 2023
Cathay Cargo organises Wings of Excellence

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Cathay Cargo, a global leader in the cargo industry, hosted the "Wings of  Excellence" - Bangladesh Celebrations at The  Westin, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

According to the press release, the event celebrated the company's skilled employees  who through their expertise deliver on Cathay Cargo's inspiring tagline, "We Know  How".

It also acknowledged the invaluable trust and the  unwavering support from Cathay Cargo's key shippers, freight forwarders and  ground handlers (GHA's), from Bangladesh.

This marked the first Wings of Excellence event since the onset of the pandemic.  Cathay Regional Head of Cargo, South Asia Middle East and Africa Rajesh Menon was in attendance to extend his appreciation to Cathay Cargo's essential  stakeholders.
 
Additionally, the event witnessed the launch of Cathay Cargo's new brand campaign  "We Know How" that focuses on the innovation, people, solutions and service - as  well as the "magic" - that are central to Cathay Cargo.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Menon said: "It's truly an honour to connect with our  partners from Bangladesh whose enthusiasm and trust have greatly enriched our  working relationship, and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we  continue to collaborate.

Our collective adaptability, collaboration, and innovation  have propelled us to become the preferred cargo solutions partner for renowned  global brands in Dhaka.

As we navigate the path to the new normal, we must  remember that our shared commitment to upholding our brand promise will steer  us through the next phase of growth."
 
Country Manager, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Ahmed Reza said: "We presently  operate two cargo freighters weekly from Dhaka; in addition to utilising the existing  cargo belly capacity of the three flights departing weekly from Dhaka. Effective  November 2023, we will increase our capacity to four flights per week.

The 'Wings  of Excellence' celebrates and acknowledges our exceptional partners who have  been instrumental in our achievements.

With the steady expansion of the  readymade garment manufacturing industries, we remain bullish on the Bangladesh market and anticipate the continued support of our stakeholders in driving the  forthcoming phase of growth."




