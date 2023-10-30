'vivo smartphone V29e has studio facility'

vivo V29e has brought the opportunity for smart and light experiments in professional photography, making it feel like a studio on a smartphone.This responsibility of understanding color temperature and managing necessary lighting in photography is now being taken up by the global smartphone manufacturer vivo with this Smartphone, says a press release.It comes with a 64-megapixel OIS rear ultra-sensing camera, a 50-megapixel front camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 6.67-inch Full HD plus AMOLED display.The Aura Light is quite large and vibrant, with a diameter of approximately 15.6 millimeters. It is one of the key elements in professional photography, providing subtle lighting effects.This smart light enables the three-dimensional lighting effect, automatically adapting to work alongside manual adjustments.It measures the color temperature in Kelvin in any lighting condition, providing the necessary illumination. Consequently, the Aura Light can help in achieving the right balance of warm and cool tones through the background, ensuring accurate autofocus and rendering images with a natural feel.Additionally, it offers exceptional modes, particularly excelling in capturing enchanting moonlit images in the Super Moon mode.Alongside maintaining the correct color tones, it can capture professional-grade food photographs in the Food mode.The smartphone, available in Rose Gold and Forest Black colors, features ultra-narrow screen bezels on the left and right sides, measuring just 1.75 mm. This offers users an immersive experience with Ultra-Narrow Screen Bezels.With a 120Hz refresh rate, 394 PPI pixel density, and a 2.5D flat screen, it provides a comfortable and eye-protective display. To ensure eye safety, it also comes with SGS Eye Care Display Certification.The display is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, it offers a remarkable 1150 nits of local peak brightness, making the display usable even in direct sunlight.