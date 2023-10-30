Video
Monday, 30 October, 2023
Home Business

Australia hopeful of EU trade deal

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

TOKYO, Oct 29: Australia's trade minister says he is "hopeful" of striking a free trade deal with the European Union ahead of talks in Japan this weekend, more than five years after negotiations began.

The two sides have tussled over how far Europe should prise open its markets to Australia's sheep meat, beef and sugar exports.

At the same time, Europe wants better access to Australia's rich deposits of "critical minerals", easing its reliance on Russia and China for the key ingredients in clean-energy products such as wind turbines and electric car batteries.

"I am hopeful that with some goodwill on the part of both our groups that we can successfully conclude a free trade agreement," Australia's trade minister, Don Farrell, said in a video statement late Friday after landing at Osaka's Kansai airport.

Farrell confirmed he would try to seal the deal in discussions with his European counterpart, Valdis Dombrovskis, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven trade talks in Osaka.

Any outline agreement reached there would have to be ratified in Brussels and Canberra.

France's trade minister, Olivier Becht, said Friday he did not rule out the possibility of a "technical agreement" between the two sides this weekend, citing "a number of very positive advances".    �AFP




