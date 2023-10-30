UO holds seminar on Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework

The seminar, titled "the implementation and monitoring of the Kunming - Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework: Community-based Solutions and Contributions to the Global Biodiversity Targets," was organized by Unnayan Onneshan (UO) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Saturday.Experts emphasized the need for Bangladesh to expand its protected and conserved areas to reach the 30 % target, set by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.Currently, the conserved forest, inland water bodies, and oceanic areas in Bangladesh only account for 4.16 to 6.2 percent.Achieving this goal requires a collaborative and comprehensive effort involving communities, government agencies, and stakeholders.The Kunming-Montreal Framework aims to safeguard 30% of the Earth's land and oceans by 2030 to protect and preserve biodiversity.Prof Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, the Chairperson of Unnayan Onneshan, presented a report on the condition of the Sundarbans.It highlighted the severe damage caused by super cyclone Sidr, which destroyed 10% of the Sundarbans. The fishing area shrank from 448 hectares in 2010 to 322hectares in 2020, and the crab habitat decreased from 3115 hectares to 1634hectares.It was stressed that climate and biodiversity concerns are universal, and it's crucial for the government to clarify the tools and techniques they plan to use to achieve the 30% conservation target by 2030.Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, emphasized the interconnectedness of climate change, biodiversity, and pollution.He highlighted the importance of a harmonized approach across various ministries and resource mobilization for income generation activities involving local communities.Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Chief Conservator of Forest, discussed Bangladesh's efforts to achieve the 2030 target, including community engagement through collaborative forest management.Indigenous people's active participation was deemed crucial, and traditional conservation approaches were being emphasized.Deputy Chief Conservator of Forest Jahidul Kabir presented a paper on 'Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Use in Bangladesh,' which revealed that 4.16% of the terrestrial area and 6.2% of the exclusive oceanic zone in the country were under conservation.Furthermore, representatives from various countries shared their initiatives based on traditional community-based approaches to nature conservation.The seminar served as a platform for discussing the challenges and achievements of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, highlighting the importance of traditional practices and community involvement in biodiversity conservation.Dr. Maurizio Farhan Ferrari, senior policy advisor, FPP, Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Chief Conservator of Forest, Department ofForest, Bangladesh, Ms. NiXaya EARKANNA, director IMPECT AssociaMon, Thailand,Brice SIANGHOUISSA, Nicolas SALO, biodiversity managers, Fanam by nonprofit, Madagascar, Ms. Jacintha REALINE, Paulinus Egwin ALBERT, South-Central Peoples Development Associa Mon, Guyana, Ms. Sasha Middleton, MEP ATrust, AnMgua and Barbuda, Ms. Eleala AVANITELE, Kima Jack PEDRO, Tuvalu Na Monal Youth Council, Tuvalu, Maria-Josee ARTIST, Carla MADSIAN, AssociaMon of Indigenous Village Leaders were present the seminar.