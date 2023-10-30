Dhaka Bank opens its 27rd sub branch at Ashulia, Savar

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Ltd virtually inaugurated its 27th Ashulia Sub- Branch under Fantasy Kingdom Branch, at Savar through digital platform recently, says a press release.Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director; Deputy Managing Directors A K M Shahnawaj, A M M Moyen Uddin, Md. Mostaque Ahmed of Dhaka Bank, Akhlaqur Rahman were also connected to the program digitally.Tipu Sultan, SEVP and Head of Islamic Banking division, Altamas Nirjhor, SVP and Head of General Service Division along with other high officials and guests of local area were physically present in the opening ceremony programme.Md Rafikuzzaman, Vice President and Manager, Fantasy Kingdom Branch, Ashulia sub-branch manager were present on this inauguration ceremony.