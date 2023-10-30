BD, Canada to diversify and expand trade

Highlighting the increased role of trade in bilateral relations, Bangladesh and Canada have agreed to devise a mechanism to explore ways and means to diversify and expand trade.At the fifth Bangladesh-Canada Foreign Office Consultations held on Friday in Ottawa, the two countries also agreed to work on elevating the relations to the next level, according to a message received on Sunday.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation while the Canadian delegation was led by Assistant Deputy Minister (Asia Pacific), Global Affairs Canada Weldon Epp.A wide range of issues including political relations, economic cooperation, trade and investment, technical assistance, movement of people, response to the Rohingya crisis, and global and regional issues were covered in the consultations.The Bangladesh side reiterated its request for the early deportation of Nur Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The foreign secretary applauded the strong partnership between Bangladesh and Canada that is built on shared values and mutual cooperation.The assistant deputy minister of Canada commended the tremendous economic growth that has taken place in Bangladesh.He also appreciated Bangladesh for generously hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and reaffirmed their continued partnership in responding to the crisis.Momen emphasized increasing collaboration in the capacity building of Bangladesh's service sectors including skill development, trade facilitation, clean tech and energy and agri-food processing sectors.The two sides also discussed various global and regional issues including climate change, peace and security, and transnational crime over a lunch hosted by David Morrison, deputy minister of foreign affairs of Canada.The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada Khalilur Rahman, Director General (North America) Khandker Masudul Alam, and officials of the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the meeting.The High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls and senior officials of the Canadian government participated in the bilateral consultations.