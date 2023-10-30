LC opening drops by 18pc in July-Sept as dollar crisis persists

Opening of letter of credit (L/C for imports dropped by 18 per cent in July-September period in the current fiscal 2023-24 amid persistent dollar shortage and increased monitoring by Bangladesh Bank (BB) over money laundering, according to Bangladesh Bank report.According to the central bank data, L/C opening dropped to $15.89 billion in July-September of FY24, a substantial fall from $19.38 billion recorded in the same period of earlier fiscal FY22.Bankers said imports saw a sharp decline due to increased oversight by the central bank, aimed at preventing misuse of the facility and curbing money laundering amid ongoing crisis.Additionally, persistent dollar shortage compelled many businesses to scale down their imports, bankers said. adding that the sustained decline in imports could have potentially detrimental effect on economic growth. Moreover a prolonged decrease in business production might exacerbate inflationary pressures.L/C opening for various imports, including capital machinery, intermediate goods, consumer goods, and industrial raw materials, showed significant decline in July-September of FY24.Among consumer goods, L/C opening for import of edible oil, rice, pulses and medicines dropped by 68.9 per cent, 64.34 per cent, 41 per cent and 36.36 per cent respectively in July-September of FY24 against previous financial year.L/C opening for capital machinery was $546 million in the first three months of FY24, compared with $718 million in the same period of the previous financial year.L/C settlement also declined by 25.4 per cent to $16.5 billion in July-September in FY24 compared with $22.11 billion in the same period in FY23.To address the rapid growth of imports and safeguard reserve, the government and Bangladesh Bank have implemented several initiatives since April 2022.The BB imposed high L/C margins on imports, particularly on non-essential and luxury items. The cash margin for L/Cs was initially increased to 25 per cent on April 17, 2022, and then gradually expanded to 100 per cent in phases.The move has led to a reduction in trade deficit, leading to a falling of the country's import payments by 15.76 per cent to $69.49 billion in FY23, down from $75.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, the BB's data showed.One of the immediate consequences is the strain it imposes on taka, which experienced depreciation against US dollar, selling at Tk 110.5, bankers said.