Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LC opening drops by 18pc in July-Sept as dollar crisis persists

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Opening of letter of credit (L/C for imports dropped by 18 per cent in July-September period in the current fiscal 2023-24 amid persistent dollar shortage and increased monitoring by Bangladesh Bank (BB) over money laundering, according to Bangladesh Bank report.

According to the central bank data, L/C opening dropped to $15.89 billion in July-September of FY24, a substantial fall from $19.38 billion recorded in the same period of earlier fiscal FY22.

Bankers said imports saw a sharp decline due to increased oversight by the central bank, aimed at preventing misuse of the facility and curbing money laundering amid ongoing crisis.

Additionally, persistent dollar shortage compelled many businesses to scale down their imports, bankers said. adding that the sustained decline in imports could have potentially detrimental effect on economic growth. Moreover a prolonged decrease in business production might exacerbate inflationary pressures.

L/C opening for various imports, including capital machinery, intermediate goods, consumer goods, and industrial raw materials, showed significant decline in July-September of FY24.

Among consumer goods, L/C opening for import of edible oil, rice, pulses and medicines dropped by 68.9 per cent, 64.34 per cent, 41 per cent and 36.36 per cent respectively in July-September of FY24 against previous financial year.

L/C opening for capital machinery was $546 million in the first three months of FY24, compared with  $718 million in the same period of the previous financial year.

L/C settlement also declined by 25.4 per cent to $16.5 billion in July-September in FY24 compared with  $22.11 billion in the same period in FY23.

To address the rapid growth of imports and safeguard reserve, the government and  Bangladesh Bank have implemented several initiatives since April 2022.

The BB imposed high L/C margins on imports, particularly on non-essential and luxury items. The cash margin for L/Cs was initially increased to 25 per cent on April 17, 2022, and  then gradually expanded to 100 per cent in phases.

The move has led to a reduction in trade deficit, leading to a falling of the country's import payments by 15.76 per cent to $69.49 billion in FY23, down from $75.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, the BB's data showed.

One of the immediate consequences is the strain it imposes on  taka, which experienced depreciation against US dollar, selling at Tk 110.5, bankers said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Strengthening of USD leads to reserves liquidation: WB
Genex ties up with govt to empower women thru technology
FICCI’s 60 Years Celebration shifted to Nov 18-19
Khulna-Mongla Rail line to boost country’s economy
Huawei posts business results for first 3 quarters in 2023
NRBC Bank’s net asset value rises in 3rd quarter
ONE Bank signs an agreement with Astra Airways
Mercantile Bank opens 4 sub-branches


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft