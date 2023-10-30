Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Big jump in NBR's revenue collection in Q1 FY24

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

The government's revenue collection increased at a rapid clip of 14.34 percent year-on-year to Tk76751 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

Despite the high growth of 14.34 percent, the NBR could not meet its targets in any sector of income tax, VAT, or customs. The revenue collection is Tk8195 crore behind the set target.

Earlier, the revenue deficit in the first two months (July and August) of the current fiscal year was Tk 4,870 crore.

According to NBR, the revenue collection target for the current fiscal year 2023-2024 has been set at Tk 4.30 lakh crore. Among this, the target of revenue collection in the first quarter was Tk84946.93 crore. Against the target, the NBR collected Tk 76751.30 crore.

Among the revenue collected in the first quarter, the highest Tk28,982 crore came from the value-added tax (VAT) at the local level, up from Tk24,547 crore in the same period of last financial year. Accordingly, the growth in this sub-sector is slightly more than 18 percent.

At the import-export level, the revenue of Tk 24128 crore was collected, up from Tk22455 crore in the same period of the last fiscal. The growth in this sector is 7.45 percent.

Apart from this, the revenue from income tax and tourist tax sector in the first quarter was collected at Tk 23 641 crore. The growth stood at 17.47 percent.

Those concerned said that along with several mega projects including the Bangabandhu Tunnel, and Matarbari Thermal Power Station, VAT collection from tobacco products sales have increased slightly. Rising inflation is also a major reason for the high growth in VAT collection, they said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to raise the revenue target to 0.5 percent of GDP in the current fiscal, as a condition of a USD $4.70 billion loan.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Strengthening of USD leads to reserves liquidation: WB
Genex ties up with govt to empower women thru technology
FICCI’s 60 Years Celebration shifted to Nov 18-19
Khulna-Mongla Rail line to boost country’s economy
Huawei posts business results for first 3 quarters in 2023
NRBC Bank’s net asset value rises in 3rd quarter
ONE Bank signs an agreement with Astra Airways
Mercantile Bank opens 4 sub-branches


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft