A married BD woman sent to jail in Tripura

New Delhi, Oct 28: A 24-year-old married Bangladeshi woman has been sent to jail in the northeastern Indian State of Tripura following a court order for illegally crossing over to India with her lover.According to news reports, the couple eloped a week ago and entered India through the clandestine route on Thursday.On Friday, the woman was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of north Tripura and the court remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody for illegally entering India and directed the police to arrest Jalal.Tripura shares an international border of 856 kilometre with Bangladesh. Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on its north, south and west.According to the police, the Bangladeshi woman's 34 year- old lover alleged to be a quack living in Churaibari in north Tripura went illegally a few months back to Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh to heal people there through traditional practices.It was during his stay in Bangladesh that he fell in love with a married woman and a mother of two children.